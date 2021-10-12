Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a $29.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,899,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,273,000 after buying an additional 1,890,913 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Radian Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,098,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,436,000 after purchasing an additional 976,344 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1,950.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,002,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,317,000 after acquiring an additional 954,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Radian Group in the first quarter worth $21,817,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,456,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,155,000 after acquiring an additional 835,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

