Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Tops $0.0747 on Top Exchanges

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0747 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a market cap of $33.68 million and approximately $317,758.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00062727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00123777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00077318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,608.68 or 0.99710857 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.86 or 0.06198434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

