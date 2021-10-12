Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS: RYCEY) recently:

10/7/2021 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

10/6/2021 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

9/30/2021 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/28/2021 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/28/2021 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/24/2021 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/21/2021 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/17/2021 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/2/2021 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/19/2021 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

RYCEY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.91. 2,551,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,170,249. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.23. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036,966 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

