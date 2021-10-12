Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RXRX) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:RXRX) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, October 13th. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had issued 24,242,424 shares in its public offering on April 16th. The total size of the offering was $436,363,632 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of RXRX opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a current ratio of 21.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.13. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $676,017,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $7,797,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,149,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $730,000. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

