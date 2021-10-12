Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Receives $28.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RLXXF shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.80 target price on Relx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of Relx stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,376. Relx has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.