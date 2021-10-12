Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.75. 10,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,447. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 0.20. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

