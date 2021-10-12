Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.75. 10,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,447. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 0.20. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

