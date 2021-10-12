Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.45. Renewable Energy Group posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist dropped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

NASDAQ:REGI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.08. 3,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,643. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 9,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $502,810.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,155.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and have sold 23,536 shares worth $1,325,933. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

