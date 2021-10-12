Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Repligen reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Repligen.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGEN. Stephens increased their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.04. 13,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,421. Repligen has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.35. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.79 and a beta of 0.90.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.