Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Carlyle Group in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.76 million.

CG has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of CG stock opened at $48.90 on Monday. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $51.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 192,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $10,505,642.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $41,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock valued at $532,749,616. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,177,000 after purchasing an additional 138,642 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 83.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $208,000. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

