Research Analysts Set Expectations for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

WAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.79.

Shares of WAL opened at $111.38 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $114.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.93 and a 200 day moving average of $98.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $76,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,209,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,024,000 after acquiring an additional 34,041 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after acquiring an additional 121,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,950,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.