Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Paychex (PAYX)

Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/5/2021 – Paychex was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $121.00.

10/4/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $111.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $106.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $112.00 to $118.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $114.00 to $118.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $111.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Paychex stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.63 and a 12 month high of $119.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.67.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,873 shares of company stock valued at $28,230,267. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank lifted its position in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 61.2% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 147,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 56,159 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 10.2% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 7.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

