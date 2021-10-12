ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $10.25 price objective (down from $13.75) on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of RSLS stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. ReShape Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 776.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.08%. The business had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter.

In other ReShape Lifesciences news, CFO Thomas Stankovich sold 48,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $139,777.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 315,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,225.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton P. Bandy sold 294,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $851,087.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,860 shares of company stock worth $1,588,865 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $4,083,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $85,000. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

