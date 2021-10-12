ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock Sells 5,000 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total transaction of $1,266,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total transaction of $3,024,653.28.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.05, for a total transaction of $695,125.00.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.25. 774,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,127. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

