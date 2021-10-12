Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.60

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 105686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 644.56% and a negative return on equity of 103.06%. The firm had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 million. On average, analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,633,219.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,753 shares of company stock worth $3,576,071 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

