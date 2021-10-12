Reviewing EQT (NYSE:EQT) & Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ)

EQT (NYSE:EQT) and Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares EQT and Triangle Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT -28.97% 0.67% 0.33% Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

97.6% of EQT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of EQT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EQT and Triangle Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT 0 2 14 0 2.88 Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

EQT currently has a consensus target price of $24.29, indicating a potential upside of 22.04%. Given EQT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EQT is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EQT and Triangle Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT $3.06 billion 1.82 -$967.17 million ($0.19) -104.74 Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Triangle Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EQT.

Summary

EQT beats Triangle Petroleum on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About Triangle Petroleum

Triangle Petroleum Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of shale oil resources. Triangle Petroleum Corporation is based in Denver, Colorado.

