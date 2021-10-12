RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.66

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.66 and traded as low as $7.65. RF Industries shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 22,196 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RFIL. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 18th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $77.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. Equities analysts forecast that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFIL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.