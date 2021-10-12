Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RHUHF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday.

RHUHF opened at $35.29 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.50.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

