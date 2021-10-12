Ripio Credit Network One Day Volume Reaches $15,898.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $13.00 million and approximately $15,898.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00095427 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00022024 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004498 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

