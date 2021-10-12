Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.04 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) will announce sales of $51.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.98 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Riskified will report full-year sales of $224.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $224.07 million to $225.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $268.75 million, with estimates ranging from $267.40 million to $270.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Riskified.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.95 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RSKD. Truist Financial began coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of RSKD traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,277. Riskified has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.95.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

