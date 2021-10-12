Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.49

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.49 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 12222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSKD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist assumed coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Get Riskified alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Riskified Ltd will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.