Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,908 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $15,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 119,954.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 76,771 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 260.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 64,519 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at $246,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 608.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 117,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 91.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 32,533 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBA opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average of $61.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.80 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RBA. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $63.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $456,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $211,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

