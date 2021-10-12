Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (RMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $21.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

