RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Annovis Bio worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Annovis Bio by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,637,000 after buying an additional 82,452 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth $5,395,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Annovis Bio by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 126,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,643,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in Annovis Bio by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 48,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Annovis Bio stock opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.03. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

