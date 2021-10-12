RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 362,661 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. Analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

