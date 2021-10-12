Rockley Photonics (RKLY) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Rockley Photonics (NYSE: RKLY) is one of 154 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Rockley Photonics to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Rockley Photonics has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockley Photonics’ peers have a beta of 0.65, suggesting that their average share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rockley Photonics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockley Photonics N/A -259.82% -8.33% Rockley Photonics Competitors -15.09% 4.45% 1.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rockley Photonics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rockley Photonics N/A -$8.22 million 172.25 Rockley Photonics Competitors $3.24 billion $568.55 million 24.14

Rockley Photonics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rockley Photonics. Rockley Photonics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rockley Photonics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockley Photonics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rockley Photonics Competitors 2166 8635 15991 656 2.55

Rockley Photonics presently has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 150.36%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 16.15%. Given Rockley Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.5% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rockley Photonics peers beat Rockley Photonics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

