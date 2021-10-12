Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Rogers Communications posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rogers Communications.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 15.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 217,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,535,000 after buying an additional 29,354 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 1,146.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 106,415 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 239.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,763 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 104,284 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 234,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 404.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 775,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,266,000 after buying an additional 621,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

RCI stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.3974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers Communications (RCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.