Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,946,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,700 shares during the quarter. Rollins comprises 1.0% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $604,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 16.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,319 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 11.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,660,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,843,000 after acquiring an additional 579,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,961,000 after acquiring an additional 106,742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,762 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,520,000 after acquiring an additional 86,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rollins stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $36.31. 5,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,751. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.80 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

