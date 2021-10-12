Rotten Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, Rotten has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rotten coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $215,538.44 and $1,674.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rotten Coin Profile

ROT is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 114,477,957 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

