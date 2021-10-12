RSK Smart Bitcoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.05 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $137.96 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $55,844.33 or 0.99395296 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000616 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,470 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.