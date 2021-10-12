Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.342 per share by the energy company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

Sabine Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by 1.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SBR stock opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $640.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 91.83% and a return on equity of 719.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,403 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

