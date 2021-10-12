Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.510-$1.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBRA shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.92.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.