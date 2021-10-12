Safe Haven Reaches Market Cap of $11.56 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $11.56 million and $818,178.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.81 or 0.00603390 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

