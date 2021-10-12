Sakura Bloom (SKB) Achieves Market Cap of $1.45 Million

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sakura Bloom has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $148,399.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sakura Bloom alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $348.10 or 0.00618497 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Coin Profile

Sakura Bloom (SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en . The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.