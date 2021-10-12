Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) will announce $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.84. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 70.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

