Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Down 2.2%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) was down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.63 and last traded at $18.76. Approximately 5,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 645,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.
