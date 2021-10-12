Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Down 2.2%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) was down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.63 and last traded at $18.76. Approximately 5,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 645,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Sasol alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sasol by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sasol by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 46,116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sasol by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.