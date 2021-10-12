Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Saul Centers posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

BFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

BFS stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.81. 463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,127. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.24. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 4.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 8.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 3.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

