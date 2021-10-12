Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Short Interest Down 93.1% in September

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the September 15th total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVFD. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Save Foods in the second quarter worth $996,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Save Foods in the second quarter worth $792,000. Finally, Noked Capital LTD acquired a new stake in Save Foods during the second quarter valued at $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Save Foods stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.01. 20,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,775. Save Foods has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95.

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

About Save Foods

Save Foods, Inc engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

