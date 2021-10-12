Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 21.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDA stock opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average of $53.12. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $56.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.