Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) by 41.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $9,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000.

SCHQ traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.57. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,418. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $56.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.99.

