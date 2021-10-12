Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2,202.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.63. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

