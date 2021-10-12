Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 669,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,921 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 0.42% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $69,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,770. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $106.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.80 and its 200 day moving average is $101.82.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.