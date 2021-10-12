Scotiabank Raises Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to C$35.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.43.

Shares of Cameco stock traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,918,231. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. Cameco has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 814,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,632,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,376 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 56,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 379,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

