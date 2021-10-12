Scotiabank Trims Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Target Price to C$11.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.98% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DPM. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.32 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.68.
TSE DPM traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, reaching C$8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,865. The firm has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 5.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.07. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$7.18 and a 52 week high of C$10.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.
In other news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$201,135.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 107,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$814,407. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total transaction of C$82,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at C$4,555.60. Insiders purchased 1,053,300 shares of company stock worth $8,017,377 over the last 90 days.
About Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.