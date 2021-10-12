Scotiabank Trims Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Target Price to C$11.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DPM. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.32 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.68.

TSE DPM traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, reaching C$8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,865. The firm has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 5.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.07. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$7.18 and a 52 week high of C$10.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$214.65 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.2868265 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$201,135.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 107,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$814,407. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total transaction of C$82,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at C$4,555.60. Insiders purchased 1,053,300 shares of company stock worth $8,017,377 over the last 90 days.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

