SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Up to $19.18

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.18, but opened at $19.71. SecureWorks shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 362 shares changing hands.

SCWX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SecureWorks presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $17.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.13 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the second quarter valued at $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 116.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

