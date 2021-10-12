Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in providing personal and business banking products through its branches and the Internet. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. Select Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLCT opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Select Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.77 million, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 23.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $50,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCT. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Select Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $9,633,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 2,469.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 339,839 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $4,909,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $3,725,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Select Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of general commercial and retail financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans and other associated financial services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dunn, NC.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Bancorp (SLCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.