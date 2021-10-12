SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Sells $244,300.00 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $244,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dmitry Melnikov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 9,900 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $240,174.00.

Shares of SEMrush stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 429,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,672. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

