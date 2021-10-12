ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $705.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $639.00 to $705.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $653.97.

NYSE NOW opened at $615.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 733.16, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $625.63 and a 200-day moving average of $557.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,283 shares of company stock worth $18,531,328. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in ServiceNow by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ServiceNow by 495.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

