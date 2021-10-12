Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the September 15th total of 170,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,061,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SAPX remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 68,208,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,962,947. Seven Arts Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About Seven Arts Entertainment

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc operates as a motion picture production and distribution company, which engages in the development, acquisition, financing, production and licensing of theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in domestic and foreign theatrical markets. The company also produces motion pictures for worldwide release in other forms of media, including home video and pay and free television.

