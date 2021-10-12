Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the September 15th total of 170,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,061,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SAPX remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 68,208,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,962,947. Seven Arts Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
About Seven Arts Entertainment
