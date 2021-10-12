Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,226 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CRH by 60.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after buying an additional 236,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 16.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,201,000 after buying an additional 88,795 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the first quarter worth $80,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CRH by 32.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 27.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.39.

CRH stock opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.04. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.39%.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

