Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Switch during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,346,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Switch in the second quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Switch by 43,360.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Switch by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 172,450 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 111.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.35. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWCH. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $324,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 62,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,553.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 735,911 shares of company stock worth $18,149,237 over the last 90 days. 29.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

